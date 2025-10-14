Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $26.53 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

PG stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

