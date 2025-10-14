Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 367,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

