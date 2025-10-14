Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

