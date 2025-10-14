Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,538,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,434,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

