Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $456.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.49. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

