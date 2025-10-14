Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.