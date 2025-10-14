Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

