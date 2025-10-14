Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stake Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 32.0% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

