Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UBER opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

