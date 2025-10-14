Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

LMT opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

