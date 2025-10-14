Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,049,130 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

