Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,143 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.64 and its 200-day moving average is $537.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

