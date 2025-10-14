Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $524.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

