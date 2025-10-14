Concord Asset Management LLC VA Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 755,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 611,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,772,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 473,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,488 shares of company stock worth $14,917,151. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $813.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

