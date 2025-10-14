NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $524.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.10.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

