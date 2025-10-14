GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.65.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $647.23 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

