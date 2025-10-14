Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.