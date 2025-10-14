Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0%

DIS stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.