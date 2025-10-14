Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,642.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,564,000 after buying an additional 3,438,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.