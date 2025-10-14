Bank of America Corporation $BAC Holdings Decreased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 72.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,301 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $361.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

