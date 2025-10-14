Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $529.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.76.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

