Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.64. The company has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

