OFI Invest Asset Management Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

