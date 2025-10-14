Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 374,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.