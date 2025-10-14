Sage Advisors LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Sage Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

