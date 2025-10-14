iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IFC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.