Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

