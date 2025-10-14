Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.