Kiker Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Kiker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

