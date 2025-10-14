Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.90.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

