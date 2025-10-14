Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,313,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HCA opened at $410.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

