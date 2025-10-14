Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 646 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $599.96 and a 200 day moving average of $559.68. The company has a market cap of $758.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

