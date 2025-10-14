Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

