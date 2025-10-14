Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17,880.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,133,000 after buying an additional 10,192,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 359.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 885,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

