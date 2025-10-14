Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,826,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

