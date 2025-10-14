Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $71,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after buying an additional 1,288,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.