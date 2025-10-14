Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

