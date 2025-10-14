AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

AbbVie stock opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $406.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

