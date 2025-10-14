Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMP. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $482.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

