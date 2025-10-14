Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Oracle Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $878.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

