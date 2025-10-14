Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

