Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $788.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

