Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 47 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.57 and a 200-day moving average of $271.35. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.43.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

