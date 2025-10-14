Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 72.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.65.

GE Vernova Trading Up 7.1%

GEV stock opened at $647.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

