Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $984.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $839.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,059.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

