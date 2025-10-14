Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.77 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,049,130. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

