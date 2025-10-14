Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $229,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

