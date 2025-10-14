Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 472 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

