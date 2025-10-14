iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 20.7% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $180,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

