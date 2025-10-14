Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $85.19 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

